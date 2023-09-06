Assembly passes important govt bills

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed two important government bills by voice votes.

The Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Planning & Development Authority Bill, which was tabled in the House by Town Planning Minister Kamlung Mosang on Monday, was passed by the assembly without any debate.

Making a statement on the bill, Mosang said that, with the recent construction of the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi near here, and airports in Pasighat, Tezu and Daporijo, tourists from within India and overseas are expected to arrive in the state.

“The development of airports along with the adjoining areas as per international standard is of utmost importance,” he said, and added that, “for orderly planning and development of the areas near airports, it is required to be regulated by a dedicated team of manpower. The bill is aimed at regulating the growth and development of areas around airports.”

The House also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill with minor amendments.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the law, legislative and justice portfolios, had tabled the bill in the House on Monday.

The Court Fee Act, 1870, which is a pre-independence and pre-Constitution law extended to Arunachal Pradesh by virtue of its extension clause, is followed by all courts in the state as per the Assam Court Fees (Amendment) Act, 1972, as the state does not have a high court of its own.

The union law & justice ministry on 6 March this year directed all the states to enact their own state Acts on court fees as the Court Fees Act, 1870 is being proposed to be repealed by the central government. (PTI)

