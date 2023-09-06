Mock drill on earthquake scenario

LONGDING, 5 Sep: The Longding District Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with Doimukh (Papum Pare)-based 12th Bn National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted a two-day ‘Tabletop exercise and mock drill in earthquake situation’ here from 4 to 5 September.

On the first day, EAC G Amte presided over a prelude to the mock drill in the DC’s conference hall, where District Disaster Management Officer V Mitte presented a brief on the importance of organising such programmes periodically “to assess the strength and weakness to cope with any unforeseen disaster that might strike.”

An updated district disaster management plan was presented to the NDRF officials to acquaint them with the district and its vulnerability to different hazards, while 12th Bn NDRF Assistant Commander RK Swami presented a brief on natural disasters.

On 5 September, an ‘earthquake mock drill and preparedness activity’ was conducted to apprise the stakeholders of how to prepare themselves to deal with an emergency situation, and how to test emergency response plans, at the DC office here.

The drill focused on activation of the full response system, incorporated decision-making, and life safety aspects.

The programme was attended by ADC M Tato, EAC G Amte, ZPC L Wangham, administrative officers, a medical team, personnel of the fire & emergency services, the APP, the 36 Bn CRPF and the 40th Assam Rifles, besides trained aapda mitra volunteers, officers of the line departments, and other stakeholders of the district. (DIPRO)