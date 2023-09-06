AR trg centre & school given home min’s award

NEW DELHI, 5 Sep: The Assam Rifles’ (AR) Training Centre & School here has been awarded the union Home Minister’s Trophy for the best training institution.

The award was received by Brig Suresh Kumar during a function held on 5 September, which coincides with the 53rd foundation day of the Bureau of Police Research & Development headquarters.

“The institute has been recognised for its comprehensive training programmes, experienced and dedicated faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure,” the AR stated in a release.

“The training centre has achieved the extraordinary feat under the guidance of Lt Gen PC Nair for demonstrating excellence in training and producing highly skilled soldiers,” it added.