One arrested in Ziro minors’ molestation case

HAPOLI, 5 Sep: The Lower Subansiri police have arrested a teacher of the Arunachal Public School here, identified as Kriti Sundar Barman, in connection with the molestation of students of the school.

The arrest was made following an FIR lodged by a hosteller of the school on 2 September.

“The victim apprised the school’s principal, Anup Shekhar, of the matter, but he didn’t pay any heed to the complaint,” the police informed in a release on Tuesday.

“A women police station (WPS) case (u/s 354A/506/341/202 IPC r/w Section 8/10/17 of POCSO Act) has been registered and Inspector Amo Pansa has taken up the case for further investigation,” the release said.

“The WPS, under the supervision of the SP, has arrested alleged accused Anup Shekhar Jha (55) and Kriti Sundar Barman (50),” the release added.

Further investigation is underway.