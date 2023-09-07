APWWS resents failure to table bill on monogamy, election eligibility bill

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) expressed their resentment over the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s failure to table a private member’s bill for the introduction of ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023,’ brought by Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

The bill was supposed to be tabled; however, it was reported that MLA Ering was being pressured to withdraw the private member’s bill as it would become a major embarrassment for many sitting legislators and aspiring candidates.

The Arunachal Times reached out to MLA Ninong Ering for his comment on the issue. The MLA responded by saying that, “It (Bill) needs 2/3rd majority in parliament for amendment as it refers to People’s Representation Act 1951.”

Meanwhile, advocate and APWWS president Kani Nada Maling questioned as to why the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023, moved by MLA Ninong Ering was not placed for discussion in the legislative assembly on Wednesday?

“Now, the question arises; what and who forces not to place this Bill for discussion? It is a complete murder of parliamentary democracy. When elections come, our womenfolk will be

active in campaigning, welcoming VIPs, and performing dances for the leaders. But when it comes to women’s rights, our elected leaders will show their patriarchal mindset,'” stated Maling.

It is reported that a group of APWWS members went to attend the entire proceedings of the assembly with the hope that the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023 would be discussed. However, they were left dejected when they came to know it was not included in the business items of the day.