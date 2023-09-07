ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 25,000 on PIO-cum-Daporijo DFO Boken Pao for not providing information to an appellant under RTI Act, defying the directions of the Commission.

The Commission has further directed the official to pay an additional amount of Rs. 5,000 to the appellant as compensation.

The APIC directed the PIO to deposit the penalty amount to the Commission for final disposal of the appeal, failing which, the Commission said, it may recommend for disciplinary action against the official under applicable service rules.