Air Marshal reviews operational preparedness of Tezpur IAF base

TEZPUR, 7 Sep: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Eastern Air Command’s Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, reviewed the operational preparedness of the IAF’s Tezpur (Assam) base during a three-day visit which concluded on Wednesday.

He urged the personnel to keep themselves abreast with the latest technologies and keep enhancing their skills.

He said that well-trained “agniveervayus” have become an integral part of the Air Force and it is the responsibility of all senior officers to groom and train them.

Interacting with the personnel of the station, he urged them to keep pace with technological advancements, and stressed on the need to enhance their skills, a statement said.

Air Marshal Dharkar also stressed on maintaining proficiency and excelling in all roles entrusted.

He exhorted all ranks to remain physically fit and mentally agile for operational readiness, and to be vigilant to meet any security challenge, the statement said. (PTI)