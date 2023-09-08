Awareness camp under Pakke Declaration held

KHONSA, 7 Sep: The education department here in Tirap district conducted an awareness camp under the ‘Pakke 2047 Declaration’ at the community hall here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga in his address advised the students and other stakeholders of the district to “protect wildlife and create an adaptive environment for good cause of future generation.”

SMO Dr Palash Rakshid spoke on health and wellbeing for all; reducing health vulnerability due to climate change and extreme weather conditions; and the drug menace.

Range Forest Officer Wangroa Hakhun spoke on environment protection, forests, and climate change, while Urban Development & Housing JE Siva Prasad spoke on the topics ‘Reduce, reuse and recycle’, and ‘Segregation of dry and wet waste’.

DDMO Emily Tingkhatra delivered a lecture on disaster preparedness, evidence generation, collaborative action, and the impact of dams.

ADO Nowang Wangnow spoke on “jhum cultivation and its causes and advantages for all mankind,” while ADTH Chano Lowang spoke on handicrafts development with natural raw materials.

DDSE (i/c) K Hangphuk also spoke.

GHSS Khonsa Class 11 (science) student Irfan Ali, GHSS Borduria Class 12 (humanities) student Loakcha Lokhow, and GHSS Khonsa Class 11 (humanities) student Johcha Kakho stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the essay writing competition held on the occasion.

In the poster-making competition, GHSS Borduria Class 12 (humanities) student Khinnyan Lamra stood first, while Class 12 (humanities) student Chosen Lamra and the same school’s Class 11 (humanities) student Panpho Pansa secured the second position, and GHSS Khonsa Class 11 (humanities) student Panlai Pansa and the same school’s Class 11 (humanities) student Tigiam Nokbi stood third. (DIPRO)