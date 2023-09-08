Moment of pride for the state’s footballers

The selection of young Arunachali footballer Yash Chikro in the U-19 Indian football team for the upcoming SAFF U-19 championship 2023 to be held in Nepal later this year will give a huge fillip to the budding sport stars of the state. Yash, who hails from Sunpura in Lohit district, presently plays for I-League Club Rajasthan United FC. In the last few years, some of the promising footballers of the state have signed for top ISL and I League clubs. However, this is for the first time that an Arunachali has been selected for a national team.

Hopefully this will inspire the other budding sportspersons of the state. The achievement of Yash Chikro shows that if given proper support, Arunachali youths can achieve a lot and compete with top athletes of the country. However, his selection for the U-19 team is just a beginning and there is a long way to go. The young footballer should continue to focus on his career and not get distracted by the limelight that he is getting for his selection in the U-19 team. The entire state is proud of his achievement and will be rooting for his success.