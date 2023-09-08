Training prog on horti crops

KHARTOOT, 7 Sep: Forty farmers benefitted from a training programme on horticulture crops – with special emphasis on the ‘one district, one product’ (ODOP) initiative – organised in Khartoot village in Tawang district on Thursday.

Addressing the farmers, public leader Tenzin Monpa urged them to “adopt the latest technology provided by the horticulture department in the production of fruits and vegetables on a commercial basis.” He also advocated “group approach, rather than individual farming, to obtain better income.”

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman apprised the farmers of the department’s schemes, their pattern of assistance, etc, and demonstrated walnut packaging, as walnut has been notified for Tawang district under the ODOP initiative. He emphasised also on organic farming.

Tawang SBI Deputy Manager Nitul Gogoi informed the farmers about social security schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and the Atal Pension Yojana.

SBI Field Officer Mridul Basumatary explained the pattern of assistance, moratorium, etc, under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana. (DIPRO)