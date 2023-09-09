APFA signs MoU with promoter

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (AFPA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here with Kolkata (WB)-based Kaleidoscope Production and Services LLP for a period of five years.

This is being seen as a new beginning in broadcasting state level competitions as well as national competitions to be organised by the APFA on the digital platform.

As per the MoU, the KPS Studios (a brand under KPS LLP) will broadcast select state level and national championships to be organised by the APFA on its OTT platform, ‘India Football’, from the current season onwards.

The company recently covered and broadcast all the matches of the Durand Cup-2023.

Speaking to the media, APFA secretary Kipa Ajay termed the signing of the MoU “a historic day in the history of the state football.”

“We have joined hands with one of the most reputed broadcasting companies of the country. This partnership will definitely boost our state football to reach out to maximum number of audiences and certainly help it grow and reach new heights in days to come,” said Ajay.

KPS LLP MD Ajiv Mehra said, “We all know that football in the Northeast region is growing very fast and Arunachal Pradesh is among them. We hope to provide the best possible broadcast of state football and help it grow and be among the best states.”

He said also that the company will involve talented local youths and train them to generate manpower locally to help this initiative in the days to come.

The MoU was signed by APFA senior vice president Kipa Takum and KPS LLP MD Rajiv Mehra, in the presence of Ajay, APFA vice president John Neelam, and other members of the APFA.

Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand also attended the programme.