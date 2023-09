ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Arunachal colts beat Punjab 3-0 in its final group match and qualified for the semifinals of the Hero Sub Jr Boys National Football Championships (NFC).

Kolo Dari, Mukto Potom and Tama Tarak scored a goal each for Arunachal at Berhampore, West Bengal, on Friday.

Arunachal will face Manipur in the second semifinal, to be played on 10 September, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association informed.