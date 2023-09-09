Debing-A team wins Solung Giidi football tourney

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 8 Sep: Debing-A beat Debing-Poplung FC by a solitary goal in the final match to win the 4th Solung Giidi Inter-village Football Tournament, 2023 at Poplung LP school playground here in East Siang district on Friday.

Champion Debing-A team scored the goal in the early minutes of the first half, which later turned out to be the match winner.

The Debing-A team had entered into the final after defeating Mirem FC in the semifinal, while Debing-Poplung FC had beated Mikong team in the other semifinal.

The champion team was awarded Rs 40,000 with a trophy, sponsored by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering. The runner-up was given Rs 20 000, which was sponsored by social worker of Debing village, Olut Moyong.

Cash prizes and trophies were also awarded to individual achievers of the tournament.

The final match was witnessed by, among others, ZPMs Aruni Jamoh (Ruksin-I) and Anung Gammeng (Riksin-II), Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, Bebing Head GB Yon Yomso, and youth leader Orik Moyong.

Sixteen teams from different villages in the Pasighat West area had participated in the tournament, which was conducted by the Delong Yameng (Youth) Organisation of Debing village, led by Taden Moyong.