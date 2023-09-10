Orgs reiterate demands made earlier

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Members of the Indigenous Movement Against Corruption and for Reformation (IMAC&R), the Save Arunachal Youth Association (SAYA), and the Nari Shakti on Saturday reiterated their demand for not recruiting non-APSTs for 2,596 posts in the postal department and 866 post office branches, and for making it compulsory to write exams in the local languages/dialects.

IMAC&R chairman Raj Pao, Nari Shakti president Teli Yamang and SAYA president Likha Rajnik urged the citizens of the state to join the march that the organisations said they will take out on 12 September from Akashdeep to the tennis court here from 5 pm onwards.

Rajnik said, “We are not doing this for ourselves. What we are doing is for our youths who are not absorbed into government jobs but are engaged in odd jobs.”

“We are doing this rally for the welfare of the state,” he added.

Yamang also appealed to “the people of the state who live nearby” to “come forward to the rally,” and added that, “if all the citizens of the state will be absorbed in government jobs, it will be great news for the state.”

Pao urged the state government to include local languages/dialects in the recruitment rule, stating that “the competition should be held in all the districts of the state and no outsider should be involved.”

The organisations also appealed to the village heads to not sign the papers of those submitting the forms to apply for the posts of gramin dak sevaks during a ‘labour job mela’ scheduled to be held on 25 October.