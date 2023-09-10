DCM emphasises on unity in diversity, lauds Adi community

ROING, 9 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday emphasised on the maintenance of unity in diversity, citing the rich cultural diversity of the state and the uniqueness of each tribe’s cultural aspects.

Attending the Ba:ne Solung Gi:Di celebration here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, the DCM lauded the festive spirit of the Adi community, and said that the celebration “serves as a platform to showcase the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the Adi community, along with rituals to seeking blessings for a prosperous harvest season.”

Saying that “we must be aware of our own history and culture,” he said that “it is a matter of pride for all of us that our forefathers had also fought wars against the colonial rule.”

He said that “our forefathers fought three major wars, which are known as the Anglo-Khamti War of 1839, the Anglo-Wancho War of 1875, and the Anglo-Abor Wars of 1858, 1859, 1894 & 1911-12 against British rule and we are proud of it.”

He informed that war memorials will be built in all the war sites, including at the Anglo-Abor war site in Dambuk, soon.

Mein launched two books – Pémí-Pio Bédang and Kéyum-Kéro – authored by llo Libang, which narrate the rhapsodies and the folktales of the Adis.

The DCM also felicitated the community’s students in LDV who topped the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, and commended the Adi Culture & Literacy Society “for its initiative of felicitating the toppers, which will further motivate them in their studies.”

Responding to a memorandums, Mein assured to have the Gi:Di Notko upgraded and to have high-mast lights installed in some selected schools in the district.

The festival attended also by MLA Mutchu Mithi, MP Tapir Gao, MLA Gum Tayeng, former minister Roding Pertin, ZPC Toni Borang, DC Soumya Saurabh, SP Akanksha Yadav, and others. (DCM PR Cell)