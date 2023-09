ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: State BJP Minority Morcha (BJPMM) president Sambu Siongju urged the party’s workers to maintain discipline and work dedicatedly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Interacting with the Minority Morcha office bearers and workers at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday, Siongju said, “As BJP’s karyakartas, we should work as per the party’s ideology and principles.