Manipur beat Arunachal 3-0 in semis of Hero Sub-Jr Boys NFC

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh’ dream run at the Hero Sub Jr Boys National Football Championship-2023 came to an end after Manipur defeated them 3-0 in the semifinal in Berhampore, West Bengal, on Sunday.

All three goals were scored in the second half of the match.

“Hard luck to our boys, who gave their all in the match and kept fighting until the final whistle. We are sure that the future of state football is on the right path” Arunachal Pradesh Football (APFA)

administrative officer Orin Lego said.

The APFA lauded the team’s head coach TD Wangja and assistant coach-cum-manager Bengia Bosco for the stellar performance of the state’s team in the championship, and team physiotherapist Raj Tallang for taking good care of the players and their fitness throughout the tournament.