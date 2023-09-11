Draw inspiration from learners of NEFA days: SE

TEZU, 10 Sep: “Today, we must draw inspiration from the early learners of the NEFA days who started education soon after independence, overcoming great hardships,” said Power Department SE Y Doji, addressing readers, award recipients, volunteers, parents, and youth library activists at the 16th annual day celebration of the Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN) at Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Saturday.

Doji expressed hope that “the reading movement will extend across the Siang valley also, following the model of the Lohit Youth Libraries.”

She also presented the Ranganatha Award to former Bamboosa Library in-charge Ringya Dellang and Roing (LDV)-based Dibang Youth Library volunteer Manoj Kumar Giri for their dedicated efforts to promote the reading habit, the Bamboosa Library informed in a release.

Addressing the gathering, Tezu Assistant Commissioner Kamleshwar Rao recalled that, even though he wasn’t a reader in school, he evolved as an avid reader after he entered college.

“Academic textbooks merely provide you with technical information, but reading outside academic texts gives you a vision,” he said, and urged young readers to “make the senior volunteers your role models because they were once in your position and have since grown and achieved tremendously.”

Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri praised the Forum of Library Activists and said: “These elder sisters are sharing their time and energy to help you rural students achieve academic progress, in spite of their busy university studies.”

“Merit certificates for senior volunteers, AIR Tezu quiz winners, Literacy Day quiz winners and regular readers of the previous year were awarded during the celebration. The best library reader awards for 2022-’23 for middle school readers of Tezu were awarded to Arpita Kumari (Police Welfare School) and Anushka Kumari (TCM GUP School),” the release stated.

Presenting the annual report, LYLN coordinator Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor said that “the emergence of the Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries (FOAL) and Delhi-based RPETA Trust for supporting reading promotion activities in Arunachal are the landmarks during the year.”

FOAL secretary Keselo Tayang spoke on the events organised by the forum during the previous year, and thanked the RPETA Trust and the Bamboosa Library “for their thoughtful and consistent support to reading promotion.”

Bamboosa Library volunteer in-charge Siwani Dellang, and Jeenamsi Ngadong also spoke.