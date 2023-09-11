Top ranking students felicitated

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

SIBUT, 10 Sep: The annual ‘felicitation ceremony for academic excellence’ was held at the community hall here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The first and second rank holders in the Class 1 to 12 exams were felicitated during the programme, which was attended by, among others, former minister Bosiram Siram and retired headmaster Tachong Boko.

The programme was organised by the Yesteryears Friends of Sibut, a group of friends since the ’90s, which has been actively taking up social activities like avenue plantation drives and awareness programmes, and encourages the students to boost their academic performance.

The group is currently headed by Tajing Taki, Jr as its president, Gojir Rallen as patron, and Tajing Taki, Sr as its general secretary.

Addressing the achievers, Siram said, “Dream big and never lose hope that you will achieve your goals. You are outstanding students. You have a wonderful future ahead of you.”

Boko advised the students to “give your hundred percent to whatever you undertake and face the challenges in life without quitting.”

“The felicitation was aimed at encouraging the students to excel not only in their academic pursuits but in all fields of life, so as to become good human beings,” said Taki.