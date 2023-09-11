Thongchi releases poetry collection ‘Resonance: Echoes of Life’

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Sahitya Akademi awardee and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), YD Thongchi on Sunday released a poetry collection titled Resonance: Echoes of Life, authored by Nending Ommo, an assistant professor at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here.

Resonance: Echoes of Life is Ommo’s fifth literary offering – a heartfelt collection of poems that have been carefully crafted over the years.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak, Arunachal Front Editor and APLS adviser Nani Kojin, and Deputy Director of Economics & Statistics Mindu Dorjee Naksang.

The literary luminaries present included Dr Hage Tabyo, the Ziro branch president of the APLS; Dr Techi Upen Tara, vice principal of the government college in Yachuli; APLS cultural secretary Imumani Das, and professors and students of DNGC.

The college’s English HoD, Dr JR Padhi, in his address to the gathering said that “Ommo’s poems deal with complex issues in simple words that will resonate with his readers.”

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan commended the “author’s ability to distill profound experiences and thoughts into simple yet evocative expressions in his poems,” and encouraged college teachers to “engage in book publication.”

“He also delivered an insightful discourse on poetry, tracing its evolution from luminaries like TS Eliot to William Wordsworth,” the college informed in a release.

Thongchi in his address expressed delight over “the burgeoning literary activities and the literary works contributed by writers from Arunachal Pradesh.” He highlighted the relentless efforts of the APLS in nurturing a robust literary community within the state, resulting in numerous writers regularly penning and publishing their works. He also underscored that “the literary works of the local writers should be included in the curriculum of schools to university.”

Pathak lauded Ommo’s poetic creations, describing them as “a sincere reflection of his beliefs and perspectives on life’s diverse facets.”

Government College Yachuli Vice Principal Dr Techi Yoen Tara congratulated Ommo, and said that “he is a hidden lamp full of talents and vigour, and he rightly vented out his literary acumen through the book.”

Ommo, a prolific author, has previously published four books, titled Love Song to Jesus (2007), The Quintessence of Apatani Language (Prelude) (2011), Phonetics and Phonology of Apatani (2015), and a co-edited book titled Apatani: Change and Continuity (2023). Ommo’s sixth book, the second edition of The Quintessence of Apatani Language (Prelude) is under print.

DNGC Hindi Department Assistant Professor Dr Taro Sindik dwelt on Ommo’s journey as a writer and a poet,” while former DNGC student Talu Mara recited a poem titled ‘Racial Blues’ from Ommo’s latest book.

DNGC English Assistant Professor Joram Reynu also spoke.

Resonance: Echoes of Life is a compilation of 64 captivating poems by Ommo, published by HSRA Publication, Bengaluru. It is available in the local bookshops and will soon be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle.

The literary event not only celebrated Ommo’s poetic prowess but also served as a testament to the thriving literary landscape in Arunachal, nurtured by the relentless efforts of the APLS.