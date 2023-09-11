Pham-Kho Sowai festival celebrated

SINCHUNG, 10 Sep: The Bugun (Khowa) tribe celebrated its central Pham-Kho Sowai festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

Pham-Kho Sowai is a harvesting festival of the community, celebrated on 10 September every year.

Various traditional cultural programmes were the main highlights of the celebration.

Outstanding students belonging to the Bugun community were also honoured on the occasion.

Sports Minister Mama Natung and MLAs Gokar Basar and Kumsi Sidisow attended the festival.

West Siang DC Akriti Sagar, SP Sudhansu Dhama, ZPMs Rekha Murphew and Shanti Lali, and Sinchung ADC Mokar Riba also joined the celebration. (DIPRO)