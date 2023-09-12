Gao reviews power scenario in Lohit

TEZU, 11 Sep: Member of Parliament Tapir Gao reviewed the overall development of power supply in Lohit district during a district electricity committee meeting here on Monday.

Gao stressed on “on-time implementation of the ongoing revamped distribution sector scheme and the proposal to be made under modernisation and system augmentation.”

Earlier, Tezu Electrical Division EE gave a presentation on the ongoing revamped distribution sector

scheme in the district.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, the ZPC, and officials of the PGCIL attended the meeting. (DIPRO)