Mahila Morcha team attends national executive meeting

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: A team of the state BJP Mahila Morcha, led by its president Kohman Lungphi Ngemu, attended a two-day national executive meeting in Guwahati, Assam, from 9 to 10 September, it informed in a press release.

During the meeting, which was attended by almost 200 delegates from various states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “the Northeast has undergone unimagined transformation and connectivity since 2014, and transformation can be seen in every part of the Northeast.”

The team also met Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, and discussed the welfare of women of the NE states.

“The BJP Mahila Morcha has reaffirmed its commitment to bring back victory again in favour of the BJP in Lok Sabha 2024 by reaching out to aadhi abadi through outreach programmes such as yuvati sanmilan in every legislative constituency in the country,” it said.