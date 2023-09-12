Galo feature film ‘The Redemption’ puts Arunachal on global cinema map

[ Nyato Mosing ]

MUMBAI, 11 Sep: In a historic moment for the cinematic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, acclaimed Galo feature film The Redemption has emerged

as a powerhouse in the international and national film circuits, clinching 12 prestigious awards.

This riveting tale, woven with native nuances and compelling storytelling, has transcended borders to garner accolades and recognition at various film festivals. Its triumph not only signifies a milestone achievement for the filmmakers but also heralds a new dawn for the burgeoning film industry in Arunachal, echoing a resonant message of artistic excellence and cultural resonance on a grand stage.

At the helm of this cinematic revolution is Hali Welly, a multifaceted personality hailing from remote Sheba village in East Kameng district. Beyond his civil engineering profession, Hali nurtures a deep-seated passion for cinema, dedicating his leisure time to this creative pursuit. A revered figure in the regional film industry, he has significantly influenced the local cinematic scene in various capacities, not only as the president of the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) but also as the creative director of the popular reality show ‘Sadak Ka Superstars’ in 2020.

His role as a line producer for notable projects, including his short film Aaba (Berlinale 2017) and the recent Bollywood movie Bhediya (2022), and his initiatives in spearheading numerous memorable projects have solidified his standing as a beacon of creativity and a nurturer of talent in Arunachal’s cultural and cinematic tapestry.

Beginning a new chapter

Directed by the visionary Hali Welly and produced by Alison Welly of Space Miracle Studios Pvt Ltd, The Redemption stands as a beacon of social awareness and cinematic brilliance. The film, which explores the depths of human emotions and intertwines themes of hope, despair, redemption, and friendship, has placed Arunachal firmly on the cinematic map, highlighting the resilience and indomitable spirit of humanity.

A trailblazing production

In an ambitious endeavour, the team embarked on an unprecedented journey to shoot the entire film in the picturesque yet remote West Siang district. Despite communication bottlenecks and other challenges, the production forged ahead, leveraging the untrained and raw talents from the Galo community, fostering budding interest in filmmaking in the region and creating new employment opportunities.

With the initiative to better showcase the untouched beauty of West Siang to the world, director Hali Welly utilised the ProRes Raw format for the first time in the state’s history, capturing the pristine landscapes with unparalleled detail and clarity. This initiative not only narrated a gripping tale but also aimed to boost tourism in the region, allowing audiences worldwide to witness the region’s splendour through the lens of cinema.

Despite the prevailing dominance of Bollywood and Tollywood, Welly is crafting a niche with authentic narratives, like The Redemption, a film rooted in true stories.

“We cannot compete with Bollywood and Tollywood; moreover, there are no financiers ready to chip in funds for our local movies, as distributors don’t purchase our films due to various reasons known only to them,” Welly lamented, highlighting the financial and distribution barriers that local cinema faces.

A riveting tale of hope and renewal at the heart of The Redemption is a powerful storyline that delves deep into the complexities of human experience. Central characters Oyi and Api embark on a journey from darkness to light, embodying resilience, compassion, and renewal, and take the audience on a psychological rollercoaster that unveils disturbing truths and overturns the climax, presenting a narrative that is both captivating and thought-provoking.

A journey of international acclaim

The international accolades began pouring in after the team was honoured with the Honorable Jury Mention Award at the 11th Indian Cine Film Festival, 2023, held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Sunday.

The film, co-written by Duyu Tabyo and Hali Welly, and featuring cinematography by Samuel Ranglong and music by Motto Rime, has been celebrated for its emotionally charged narrative and thought-provoking themes. The film was awarded in several categories at Rome International Film Awards, Benelux International Film Festival , Netherlands, Crown Point International Film Festival 2023, Chicago, Athens International Art Film Festival, Dubai International Cine Carnival, Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival, Indian Independent Film Festival, 7th Art Independent International Film Festival, Thiruvananthapura, Nitiin International Film Festival, Malaysia, Cannes World Film Festival, France, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

These accolades showcase the universal appeal and resonance of the narrative crafted in The Redemption, placing it firmly on the global cinema map.

Celebrating global cinema at ICFF

The Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival (ICFF) 2023, which began on 10 September, showcased an exceptional array of 22 narrative features, documentaries, and short films from across the globe. Notable entries like Sitaramam and 777 Charlie highlighted the vibrant diversity and creativity within the global film industry, setting a stage that celebrates the communion of art and storytelling from various cultures and perspectives.

At the gala award function in Mumbai, a proud Hali Welly acknowledged the team’s efforts, stating: “The entire team behind The Redemption is incredibly proud and honoured to receive this recognition from the Indian Cine Film Festival, Mumbai. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of everyone involved in the making of this film.”

The ceremony was attended by producer Alison Welly and sound designer Motto Rime, representing the vibrant and passionate team behind the film.