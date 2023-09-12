Tirap champion of State Judo Championship

CHIMPU, 11 Sep: Tirap clinched the team championship title in the third State Level Judo Championship, 2023, which was organised at Marik Academy here from 7 to 10 September. Kra Daadi lifted the runner-up trophy.

Tagru Taluk and Kesang Cheren were adjudged the best players in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

Kamdon Boi and Gegul Goi were declared champions in the men’s and the women’s individual events, respectively.

A total of 127 judokas from 12 districts had participated in the championship.

The closing ceremony was attended by Kenge Construction Co chief management director Ha Tatu and Sports Authority of Arunachal Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara.