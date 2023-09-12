SC extends protection of EGI members in FIRs lodged in Manipur

NEW DELHI, 11 Sep: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till 15 September its order asking the Manipur Police not to take any coercive steps against four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two FIRs lodged against them for alleged offences, including promoting enmity between two communities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it will extend the operation of its order passed on 6 September on the plea of the EGI till Friday when it will hear the case.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said that the EGI members may be protected for some more time and the matter be sent to the Manipur High Court, as done in other cases.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Shyam Divan, appearing for the EGI, opposed the submission and said that the matter be heard in the top court as the FIRs have been lodged on the basis of a fact-finding report.

“We will take it up on Friday,” the bench said, adding that it would take up the reply of the state government on that day.

On 4 September, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that a police case had been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the EGI, and accused them of trying to “provoke clashes” in the state.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the guild, with the additional charge of defamation.

“Till next date of listing, no coercive step shall be taken against the (four) petitioners in connection with the FIRs,” the bench had ordered on 6 September.

The EGI, in a report published on 2 September, slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed one-sided reporting by some media outlets, and claimed that there were indications that the state leadership had “turned partisan” during the conflict.

The chief minister had said, “They are anti-state, antinational and anti-establishment (people) who came to pour venom. Had I known it before, I would not have allowed them to enter.” (PTI)