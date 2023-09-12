Training prog for homestay hosts

TEZU, 11 Sep: As many as 160 youths participated in a ‘homestay host training programme’ at Indira Gandhi College (IGG) here in Lohit district on Monday.

“The programme was a result of the synergy between the India Infoline Finance Limited Foundation, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Research and Extension Association for Conservation of Horticulture and Agro-forestry (REACHA), and the Lohitpur brigade and the Dao division of the Indian Army,” the college informed in a release.

“In the coming months, 160 young individuals from Tezu will embark on a journey of growth, development and opportunity. They will undergo comprehensive training in homestay hospitality, acquiring skills that will not only make them valuable assets to our thriving tourism industry but also open doors to entrepreneurship and financial stability.

“Beyond technical skills, it places a strong emphasis on nurturing essential soft skills, such as communication, grooming and computer proficiency, which are vital for success in today’s dynamic world,” the release said.

It informed that “the union corporate affairs ministry has highlighted the need for more balanced CSR spending in India and urged the corporations to direct their CSR investments, particularly in the Northeast.”

“Organisations such as the NCC, the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, the district commissioner’s office and the DoNER ministry are coming together to support this noble cause,” it said.

Among the attendees were 2 Mountain Division GOC Lt Gen MS Bains, IIFL Foundation director Madhu Jain, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu, and REACHA CEO Nikhil Pant.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging, and NCC NER Director Maj Gen Gagan Deep greeted the students through video messages.