Awareness prog on POCSO Act

SEPPA, 11 Sep: An awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was organised here in East Kameng district on Monday by the district child protection unit of the women & child development (WCD) department, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana urged everyone to “follow the activities given under the National Nutrition Month and encourage the education department to adopt backyard kitchen gardens for healthy and clean eating habits of the students.”

The DC, along with Judicial Magistrate Habung Tangu elaborated the POCSO Act and highlighted various other Acts, such as the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, legal aid clinics, and legal aid counsellors.

The programme was attended by, among others, members of the police department, legal/probation officers, members of the Juvenile Justice Board, CDPOs, and the district child protection officer.

Earlier, the department had organised a similar programme on crimes against women, during which WCD Deputy Director Jaya Taba said that her department aims to provide “a platform for fruitful discussion of legal matters by all stakeholders of the district.” (DIPRO)