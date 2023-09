BASAR, 12 Sep: The Leparada District Health Society under the National Health Mission conducted a meeting of the district task force for immunisation (DTFI) here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, DC Atul Tayeng elaborated the importance of grassroots-level workers, especially ASHAs, and inter-sectoral collaboration.

He requested DMO Dr Karrik Basar and DRCHO Dr Karmar Dirchi and their teams to “make a roadmap for smooth and timely execution of Ayushman Bharat in Leparada district.” (DIPRO)