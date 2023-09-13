NABARD funded MEDPs underway

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Tuesday launched three micro enterprise development programmes (MEDP), on cake-making, pickle-making, and soap- and detergent-making, in East Siang district.

All three 15-day MEDPs are being implemented by the Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS) and funded by the NABARD.

The training programme on cake-making is underway in Bilat village; the pickle-making training is being conducted in Sille village; and the soap- and detergent-making programme got underway in Miglung village.

“The three training programmes will cover 30 SHG members each from Bilat, Sille and Miglung villages, with the objective to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to these trainees by way of self-employment, placement, or setting up of own units,” the NABARD informed in a release.

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili attended all three MEDPs, and witnessed the participation of the trainers of the respective skill programmes, representatives from government departments, NGOs and SHGs, and village representatives.

Mili told the trainees that equipping themselves with skills would create an additional source of income earning avenue for them. “If necessary, bank finance will be facilitated to the trainees to carry out the activity on a large scale,” he said.

The DDM advised the NGOs to “follow up the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training – self-employment and income generation – are met.”

The DMWS chairman also spoke.