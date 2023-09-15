Formation of committee for issuing STCs discussed

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on Thursday convened a meeting with EACs Likha Radh, Dr Dana Unna and Shania Mize, besides corporators, ZPMs, panchayat leaders, GBs, OCs and others, in connection with constituting a ‘recommending committee and verification committee’ for issuing scheduled tribe certificates (STC) under the ICR jurisdiction for Naharlagun and Banderdewa circles.

The DC informed that, “as per the latest guidelines, for rural areas, a committee comprising a village head or gaon bura, a gram panchayat member, and a member of the apex CBO of the APST community of which the certificate is applied for and, similarly, for urban areas, circle officer along with member of local municipality and member of apex CBO of that APST community of which the certificate is applied for is to be constituted for recommending cases of STCs.”

“Also, a committee comprising a CO and the officer-in-charge of the local police station/zilla parishad member for rural areas, and an EAC and the officer-in-charge of the local police station for urban areas are to be constituted for verification of such cases,” the DC said.

He said that “the certificate issuing authority shall issue the certificate or reject the application on the basis of the report of the recommendation and verification committee.”

EAC Unna highlighted the notification dated 1 August, 2022, which mandates the DC of every district and ADCs/SDOs of the independent subdivisions to be the certificate issuing authorities in respect of their districts and subdivisions.

She also highlighted the eligibility criteria for obtaining STCs.

Later, a detailed discussion was held on the measures to be adopted for the implementation of the guidelines. (DIPRO)