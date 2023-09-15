Foundation stone for rural haat laid

WAKRO, 14 Sep: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) laid the foundation stone for a rural haat here in Lohit district on Thursday.

The bank’s Itanagar-based regional office is providing the fund for the marketing infrastructure, which will be executed in collaboration with the ArSRLM’s Wakro BMMU and the Rumai Primary Level Federation (PLF).

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, who along with ArSRLM block coordinator Dulley Ankha, land donor Soto Thalai and members of the PLF attended the ceremony, highlighted the NABARD’s diverse developmental interventions in both farming and non-farming sectors.

He presented a detailed overview of the execution process and the specific terms and conditions governing the sanctioned rural haat project.

Emphasising the pivotal role of the rural haat management committee, Mili elucidated how this committee would oversee the future operations of the proposed market.

Ankha informed that “the project is located prominently by the side of the national highway in Wakro, between Chongkham and Parshuram Kund,” and added that “this prime location will augment sales of local produce and offer convenience to customers seeking fresh organic vegetables.”