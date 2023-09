School safety progs conducted

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: A team of Doimukh (P/Pare)-based 12th Bn National Disaster Response Force conducted ‘school safety programmes on disaster management’ at the government secondary school in Shergaon (W/Kameng) and at Alphabet School in Nirjuli, benefitting 538 teachers and students.

“The team demonstrated school safety drill during earthquake, flood, emergency/non-emergency move of victims, control blooding, impelled object, CPR, head injury, during earthquake and fire,” the battalion informed in a release.