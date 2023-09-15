Gao exhorts Adi youths to use mother tongue

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 14 Sep: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao stressed on using one’s mother tongue while conducting festivities, saying that “use of mother tongue can save ethnic cultures from extinction.”

Attending the inaugural programme of the three-day central Solung festival celebration here on Thursday, Gao also urged Adi youths to shoulder the responsibility of preserving their ancestral culture and traditions for the younger generations.

The MP exhorted the youths to use their mother tongue in conversation, and appealed to the parents to encourage their children in this regard.

He urged the local gaon buras and leaders to “work with responsibility and save the youngsters from the grip of drug abuse and other detrimental practices.”

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who also attended the programme, said that “festivals are the right platform to unite community people on a single platform and pass on the legacy to younger generations.”

Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh also spoke.

Among others, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, ZPMs Anung Gammeng and Bimol Lego, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, retired education director Tapi Gao, and senior public leader Tonggeng Panyang were present.

The celebration is being conducted by the Mopin Solung Celebration Committee of Ruksin, led by teacher Omit Tatin.