Manipur govt approves compensation for women victims of sexual, acid attacks

IMPHAL, 15 Sep: The Manipur government has approved a compensation scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, an official order said.

The order, issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh on 14 September, said that the state government has approved the “Manipur compensation scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023.”

Under the scheme, gangrape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakhs to a maximum of Rs 10 lakhs, while rape victims will get Rs 4-7 lakhs.

Victims of acid attack with face disfigurement will get Rs 7-8 lakhs.

The order said that, in case of loss of life or enforced disappearance of women, the compensation amount will be Rs 5-10 lakhs.

The scheme shall apply to victims and their dependants who have suffered loss, or injury, as the case may be, as a result of the offence committed and who require rehabilitation.

It said that compensation, as decided by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority, or the district legal services authority, will be paid to the women victims or their dependants. (PTI)