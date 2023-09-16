Patient gets percutaneous closure surgery at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Sep: In a major milestone for the state’s health services, a 30-year-old woman with OS ASD (ostium secundum atrial septal defect, or a hole in the heart, measuring 20 mm) underwent a percutaneous closure surgery carried out by cardiologists using an ASD device, under local anaesthesia, in the newly installed cath lab at the TRIHMS here for the first time in the state.

The woman had come with a complaint of shortness of breath, but the diagnostic evaluation revealed the ASD.

A team comprising cardiologists Dr RD Megeji and Dr Tony Ete, besides cath lab technicians and cath lab nursing officers, made the operation successful.

The team has already carried out more than 80 procedures so far, including 13 angioplasties, implanting of five pacemakers, and diagnostic coronary angiographies.