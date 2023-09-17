Arunachal to play IPSC in their opening match of Girls’ U-17 Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh will be up against Indian Public School Conference (IPSC) in their opening match of the 62nd Junior Girls’ U-17 Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi on 20 September.

The government secondary school in Manigong in Shi-Yomi district is representing Arunachal in the prestigious event.

As per the schedule, all the 32 participating schools/teams have been divided into eight pools of four, and Arunachal has been placed in Pool D with Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and IPSC.

Arunachal will play Jammu & Kashmir on 21 September, before taking on Assam in their third and final group match on 22 September.

The final match will be played on 26 September at Ambedkar Stadium.

On Saturday, Director of Secondary Education (DSE) Marken Kadu, DDSE (SYS) S Ronrang, Youth Welfare Officer L Sokun Singh, Sports Officer Takam Pate and sports coordinator S Raja saw off the team from the DSE office premises here.

The DSE encouraged the players and wished them luck for the tournament.

The team left here on Saturday evening for New Delhi.