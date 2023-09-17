LDV contractors object to assigning road construction activities to W/Kameng-based firm

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 16 Sep: The Dibang Indigenous Entrepreneurs and Contractors Association (DIECA) has vehemently objected to the assigning of road and highway construction activities in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district to TTC Infra India, “which is a West Kameng district-based construction company.”

“As concerned inhabitants of this district, we, the Idu-Mishmis and Adis of LDV, believe that it is essential to voice our concerns about the presence of a non-local, non-domicile company in our district. We are aware that TTC Infra India has undertaken most of the road, highway, and various other construction projects in Dibang Valley district. However, we are determined to not allow this monopoly to occur in LDV,” the DIECA said.

It said that “India’s largest dam, the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project, is being constructed on our land, along our river, and within our district. Unfortunately, L&T Construction Ltd has awarded the complete roadwork packages for the Dibang LOT-2 project to TTC Infra India, the office of which is registered at Main Bazaar Line, Bomdila, West Kameng district, while overlooking a number of capable and eligible local contractors.”

“Hence, we request that all roadwork contracts assigned to TTC Infra India, a non-local, non-domicile company, be revoked promptly and reassigned to local contractors. We are more than willing to provide you with the credentials of capable and eligible local contractors,” said the DIECA in a letter to the L&T Construction Ltd project director.

“We urge you to prioritise the wellbeing and interests of our local community over favouring non-local and non-domicile entities,” it added.

The DIECA further said, “If our demands are not met, we will initiate peaceful and democratic actions to address this issue.”