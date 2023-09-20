APIC imposes penalty on PIOs

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 each on two PIOs for refusing to furnish information to the appellants in two different cases, defying the commission’s directions.

The PIOs are Chetam BDO Tatak Makcha and DPDO Ningo Maling, both in Upper Subansiri district.

The APIC has also asked the PIOs to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 each to the two appellants for the monetary losses incurred in to-and-fro journey “due to delaying in furnishing of information and causing harassment to the appellants.”

The commission said that it may recommend disciplinary action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005, against the duo if they fail to comply with the order.