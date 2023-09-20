Prog on mental wellbeing organised

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 19 Sep: A comprehensive programme centered on the importance of mental wellbeing was organised by the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union, in collaboration with the Lower Dibang Valley district administration and the Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association for Mental Health Awareness, here on Monday.

The programme was attended by a diverse gathering of participants, including students from various schools, community members and dignitaries, who actively engaged in discussions on various aspects of mental health.

The programme covered a range of topics, including ‘understanding mental health’, during which the participants were apprised of the concept of mental health and its importance alongside physical health.

The programme focused also on helping individuals identify early signs of mental health issues, and provided insights into effective management and coping strategies.

A crucial aspect of the programme was highlighting the differences between physical and mental health, underlining that both aspects contribute to overall wellbeing.

Psychologists Leeyir Ete, Koj Rinyo and Jyoti Tamuk delivered comprehensive presentations and engaged in open discussions, providing the attendees with in-depth knowledge about mental health, its challenges, and strategies for maintaining emotional wellbeing.

SP Akanksha Yadav highlighted the law enforcement’s perspective on mental health.

DDSE Amih Lego and Manaya Mena of the GSIMCLS also shared their views on the issue.