Expedit TAH construction: Union to GoAP

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 19 Sep: The Upper Subansiri Galo Students’ Union appealed to the state government to take necessary action to expedite the construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) in Upper Subansiri district.

The union on Monday submitted a representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking his intervention in the matter.

In its representation, the union stated that the works under Package 5 of the TAH, from Daporijo to Dumporijo, “remain in a halted state for several months, causing great inconvenience to the commuters, especially from Dumporijo, Baririjo, Giteripa, Maro and Gusar circles.”

It said that there has been no response from the construction company despite complaints having been lodged with it on several occasions, highlighting the hardships faced by the people.

The union informed that the chief minister, after receiving a representation a few months ago, had directed the authorities concerned to do the needful regarding the construction of the TAH (Package 5 and Package 6) in the district.