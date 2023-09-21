West Kameng KVK conducts millet recipe competition

DIRANG, 20 Sep: In continuation of the celebration of International Year of Millet 2023, West Kameng KVK organized a ‘millet recipe competition’ at Chug village here in West Kameng on Tuesday.

The programme was organized to create awareness on rejuvenating declined millet cultivation in the district, and health benefits of millet, its possibilities in different recipes and promotion on conserving millet biodiversity.

In his inaugural address, Guwahati-based ATARI Zone-VI director Dr. G. Kadirvel advised the contestants to popularize the value-added millet products among homestay, official programmes and local festivals etc.

Observing the geographical topography of the area, he said “it is suitable for harnessing different horticultural crops” and asked the farmers to focus on cultivating different types of millet especially, buckwheat, which is in high demand in the mainland area.

Assistant professor from Gujarat-based Junagarh University Dr. Pinky Sharma asked every parents and farming community to include millet products in their daily diet.

Being the home science expert, she advised the parents to make their children habitual from initial stage, so that children can adopt millet products easily “as it has lot of nutrient supplements to enhance immunity against various diseases.”

In all, ten contestants participated from different SHGs in the event, displaying their different millet based food recipe. The winners of the contest were also awarded during the programme.

Among others, ADO Habung Yabyang, HDO Dorjee Leto, village panchayat members and farmers attended the programme.