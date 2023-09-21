DC calls for timely completion of projects

BOMDILA, 20 Sep: West Kameng deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar has asked all implementing agencies of various government schemes to ensure timely completion of their respective projects while upholding the necessary standards.

She said this during the 28th West Kameng district E-Praghati monthly review and preparatory meeting for the upcoming state-level E-Praghati meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Sagar also conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing projects under various departments including PMAY, JJM, Ayushman Bharat, PMGSY, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PMJJBY besides, Meri Mati Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign.

ADCs also participated in the meeting via video conferencing. (DIPRO)