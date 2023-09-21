Workshop on Hindustani classical music organized

KHONSA, 20 Sep: A workshop on Hindustani classical music was organized by Tirap Artiste Forum (TAF) at Rang-Som-Hum here in Tirap district on 16 and 17th September.

Hindustani Classical Music expert from BHU Jikeshen Pul conducted the workshop and taught the basics of Hindustani classical music to more than 30 participants.

The main objective of the workshop was to keep the youth away from the menace of drug addiction and channelize their energies towards music, TAF chairman Jewang Sumnyan said.

The workshop was sponsored by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong.