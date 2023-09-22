Destination management training prog

TEZU, 21 Sep: Around 80 tourism stakeholders, including hotel, homestay, restaurant and transportation owners of Lohit district attended a two-day training programme on ‘Destination management through upskilling and responsible practices’, organised here from 20 to 21 September.

During the programme, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam apprised the participants of the state government schemes for tourism stakeholders and students, and urged the homestay owners to “showcase the culture and heritage of Tezu and Lohit district as a whole.”

ADC Kamleshwar Rao spoke about development of tourism in Lohit district and the benefit of conducting such training programmes for the unemployed youths and other tourism stakeholders.

He enumerated the ongoing projects under the district administration “to provide better facilities for tourists and also increase the overall tourist footfalls.”

District Tourism Officer Dibroo Catherine Boo also spoke.

Later, Rural Tourism & Homestays adviser Raj Basu and Itanagar-based State Food Craft Institute master trainer Soumitra Kar provided inputs on how to develop the hospitality industry in the state.

A refresher training session on hotel and restaurant management, bakery, and housekeeping was also conducted.

During sensitisation programmes for the YUVA Tourism Club members of Tezu at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and the IGG College here, the club’s members were encouraged to actively participate in all the activities conducted for the club. A quiz competition was also conducted for the club members.

The students also took the ‘Travel for LiFE’ pledge.