Tawang WCD dept organises ‘food mela’

TAWANG, 21 Sep: The Tawang district women & child development (WCD) department organised a ‘food mela’ competition as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah here on Thursday.

Several varieties of food items made of millet and locally available foodgrains were prepared by the supervisors and gram sevikas. The officials of all five WCD projects in the district also participated in the event.

“The traditional foods we prepare from millet are very nutritious but, considering the demand of the consumers, the food items prepared should be palatable and appealing, and this is what the participants of this food mela have done,” SP DW Thongon said, adding that “the recipes should be shared with hoteliers, so that they can cater local delicacies to their guests.”

DC Kanki Darang commended the WCD department officials for preparing a variety of dishes from millet and other local grains, and said that, “to encourage the local SHGs, these local delicacies should be made available in every hotel once a week.”

He informed that he would convene a meeting with the district tourism officer “to select hotels for catering local food once a week to their guests,” so that “the guests get to taste local delicacies and some income to local chefs and members of SHGs.”

The Lungla WCD project bagged the first position, while the Tawang and the Kyidphel projects were adjudged second and third position winner, respectively, by the judges.

Tawang CDPO Dondup Pema and Jang CDPO Gyati Loder also spoke. (DIPRO)