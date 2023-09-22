SSB IG inspects border outposts

BOMDILA, 21 Sep: Tezpur (Assam)-based SSB Frontier Headquarters Inspector General (IG) Binod Nayak during his two-day annual inspection visited the force’s border outposts in Mandla Top and Mandla Phudung in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The IG interacted with the personnel of the 73rd Bn SSB at the border outposts to boost their morale and dedication towards the nation.

While returning, the IG, accompanied by Bomdila-based SSB Sector Headquarters Deputy Inspector General AKC Singh and his team of officers and jawans, laid a wreath for martyr S Amongba Sangtam in Pedung near here.

He also reviewed the operational and administrative matters of the Bomdila sector headquarters and its units.

The IG also participated in a special ‘sainik sammelan’ to boost the morale of the officers and the jawans.