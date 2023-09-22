DC launches Rashtriya Poshan Maah

PASIGHAT, 21 Sep: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu launched the 6th Rashtriya Poshan Maah in Yagrung village, a few kilometres off headquarters Pasighat, on Thursday.

The women & child development (WCD) department’s divisional-level ICDS cell organised a programme themed ‘Meri mati, meri desh, vhiru ka vandan’ in Yogrung, in commemoration of freedom fighter and warrior Matmur Jamoh.

Addressing the gathering, Taggu said that the programme has been launched “with the vision to ensure the attainment of ‘malnutrition-free India’.”

“The campaign has been instrumental in advancing nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under 6 years of age in a comprehensive manner,” he said, and added that “the programme is aimed at strengthening content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes.”

The DC further said that “the jan andolan movement under Poshan Maah will serve as an extended platform for united celebration under the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign.”

Taggu paid floral tribute to the memorial statue of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, and took part in a plantation drive in Yagrung and nearby Sibut anganwadi centre, conducted by the WCD department.

ICDS DD Machi Gao informed that “the month-long event will witness concentrated efforts to enhance ground-level nutritional awareness through campaigns focusing on key themes around exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding.”

Present on the occasion were the CDPOs of Ruksin, Mebo and Pasighat, the martyr’s family members, PRI leaders, GBs, and others. (DIPRO)