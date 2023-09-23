Orientation prog for preprimary school teachers ends

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: The state-level ‘induction-cum-orientation’ programme for the third batch of preprimary schoolteachers ended at DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

The programme saw the participation of preprimary schoolteachers from nine districts: Pakke-Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Shi-Yomi, Tirap, Lower Dibang Valley, Siang, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang.

Addressing the valedictory function, Elementary Education Joint Director Tani Talom spoke on the developmental aspects of children in the age group of 3 to 6 years.

Talom advised the trainees to use the knowledge gained from the training programme, and to “give importance to the local language/dialect to make the concepts/ideas clear for the learners.”

Samagra Shiksha SPC Mido Kamki also spoke.

Resource persons from various educational institutes highlighted the need for holistic development of children. The trainees also shared their views on various aspects of the programme.

The programme was organised focusing on the new education policy recommendations, which emphasise on achieving foundational literacy and numeracy of preprimary and primary level learners within 2026-’27 under the Nipun Bharat flagship programme of the central government.

The training of the first batch had been held from 6 to 10 September in the Itanagar Capital Region, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Leparada, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Namsai, and Lower Siang, while the training of the second batch was held from 12 to 16 September, covering Anjaw, Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, Lohit, Longding, Tawang, and West Kameng districts. (DIPR)