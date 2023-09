ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) felicitated AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay on being appointed as the SAFF’s finance committee deputy chairperson.

Ajay, who is also the secretary of the APFA, was presented a memento by APFA senior vice president Kipa Takum and vice president John Neelam.

Meanwhile, a weeklong preparation camp for the state’s senior men’s football team for the upcoming 77th Santosh Trophy got underway at RG Stadium in Naharlagun on Saturday.